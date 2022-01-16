Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 126.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 36.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

