Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUB. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

