CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in CDK Global in the second quarter worth about $114,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CDK Global in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CDK Global stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.30. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

