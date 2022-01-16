Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 219,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,768 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 349.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABCB opened at $55.27 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

