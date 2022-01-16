SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Position Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 665,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after acquiring an additional 210,560 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 120,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 49,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $78.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.51.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.