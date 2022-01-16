State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 185.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.6% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

Southern Copper stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 98.04%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.