Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

