SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $376.00 Price Target at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $378.00 to $376.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.25.
SBAC stock opened at $326.27 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $357.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 0.31.
In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
