SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $376.00 Price Target at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $378.00 to $376.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.25.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC stock opened at $326.27 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $357.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.