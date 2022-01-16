HSBC Lowers iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target to $4.80

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HSBC from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. iQIYI’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in iQIYI by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

