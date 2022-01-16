HSBC Lowers iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target to $4.80

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HSBC from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.87.
Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in iQIYI by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
