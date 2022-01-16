Morgan Stanley Downgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Equal Weight

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $535.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $541.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.92.

Shares of DPZ opened at $473.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.33. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

