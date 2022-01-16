Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 519.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $91.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.07. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

