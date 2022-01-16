Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $4.25 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

