Head-To-Head Comparison: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) versus Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 12.66% 2.49% 1.61% Urstadt Biddle Properties 34.87% 13.64% 4.77%

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 97.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Homes 4 Rent and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 6 9 1 2.69 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus price target of $45.04, indicating a potential upside of 7.88%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.18 billion 11.80 $140.37 million $0.35 119.29 Urstadt Biddle Properties $135.58 million 5.53 $47.28 million $0.88 21.18

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats American Homes 4 Rent on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

