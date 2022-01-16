PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 10,074 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 125.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

NYSE AVNS opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVNS. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.