Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 43,900 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 173.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of Perion Network worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $20.76 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $725.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

