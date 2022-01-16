Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.43

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 39266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

GENI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

