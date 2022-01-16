Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Declines By 71.8%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the December 15th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ACOPF stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. a2 Milk has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

a2 Milk Company Profile

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, & United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

