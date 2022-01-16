Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Declines By 71.8%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the December 15th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
ACOPF stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. a2 Milk has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.
a2 Milk Company Profile
See Also: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.