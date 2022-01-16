Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the December 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,928,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AABB opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.66.
About Asia Broadband
