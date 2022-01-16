Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $274,860.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $274,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $272,880.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $303,570.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $301,950.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $322,740.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $324,090.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $316,890.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $309,330.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $298,800.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $318,690.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $302,940.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPI. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in eXp World by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in eXp World by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in eXp World by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

