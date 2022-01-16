Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce sales of $189.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.60 million and the highest is $193.60 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $175.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $760.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.40 million to $764.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $750.60 million, with estimates ranging from $734.70 million to $766.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,564,000 after acquiring an additional 892,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 710,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,368,000 after purchasing an additional 595,399 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 114.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,083,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 578,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,217.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 540,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

