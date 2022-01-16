Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $340,000.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Illumina stock opened at $405.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.03 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Illumina by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after acquiring an additional 472,700 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,030,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

