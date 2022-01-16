Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $2,378,340.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $3,196,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $2,457,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $2,111,130.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $3,098,250.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $204.73 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.20.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 96.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.81.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

