Douglas Jeffery Errico Sells 31,000 Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$163,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at C$2,580,716.16.

KEL opened at C$5.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.12. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$75.76 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.25.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

