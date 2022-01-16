AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Up 116.3% in December

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

AGFMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

