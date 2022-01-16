eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Down 6.5%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s share price was down 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 4,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 507,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a market cap of $665.56 million, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of -0.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. eHealth’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $160,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

