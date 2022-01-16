Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.15

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.15 and last traded at C$10.20, with a volume of 1376197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.51.

WEED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a C$14.00 target price on Canopy Growth and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

