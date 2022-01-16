Wedbush Trims Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Target Price to $186.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASND has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.67.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $122.96 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.01 and a 200 day moving average of $141.45.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,945,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after buying an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after buying an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,469,000 after buying an additional 424,732 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.