Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $150.00 at Mizuho

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.27.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $136.88 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87.
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 191,104 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,685,000 after acquiring an additional 30,028 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
