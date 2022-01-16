Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $150.00 at Mizuho

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $136.88 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 191,104 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,685,000 after acquiring an additional 30,028 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

