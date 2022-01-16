Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alignment Healthcare Inc. is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is based in ORANGE, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The business had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $445,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $125,874,482.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,996,964 shares of company stock valued at $140,675,268.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

