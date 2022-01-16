Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.74.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $172.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.48. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,431,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

