Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,498 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Shares of MU stock opened at $97.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average is $78.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,407 shares of company stock valued at $13,232,161. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

