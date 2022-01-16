Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $29,097,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $3,552,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 191.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $893,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $678.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $374,173 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

