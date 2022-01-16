Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $6,515,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $193.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.43 and its 200 day moving average is $258.99. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

In other news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $474,089.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

