Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 213,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

PCAR stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

