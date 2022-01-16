Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.96% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RZG opened at $158.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.74. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $145.94 and a 1-year high of $178.95.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

