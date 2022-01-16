Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MIME. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.35.

Mimecast stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.04.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $592,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,312 shares of company stock worth $6,466,156 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

