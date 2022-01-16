Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) PT Raised to $42.00

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.70% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Molecular Partners’ FY2026 earnings at ($4.49) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

MOLN opened at $31.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Molecular Partners will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth about $8,267,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $5,123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $4,800,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $3,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,969,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

