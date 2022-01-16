Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the second quarter worth $58,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HQL opened at $18.56 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

