PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in PulteGroup by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 225,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

PHM stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

