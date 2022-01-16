38,036 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Shares of GXO opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.27.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

