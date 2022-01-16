New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 891 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLAB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $296.15 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.73 and a 200 day moving average of $297.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 318.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total value of $619,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total transaction of $1,599,239.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,041 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

