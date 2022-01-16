Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

