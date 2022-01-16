PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 778.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $174.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.02. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.52. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.20 and a one year high of $189.23.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

