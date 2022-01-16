Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $131.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.20.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 166.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 92,879 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 128.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

