Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

OR has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,167.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,701.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $282,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $1,518,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,442 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 551,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 158,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

