Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDD. Barclays began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.13. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -755.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

