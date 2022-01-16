Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

PHVS opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $42.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 490,490 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Pharvaris by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 575,714 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pharvaris by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pharvaris by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

