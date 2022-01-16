Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen downgraded Paysafe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paysafe from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.08.

NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. On average, analysts expect that Paysafe will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 41.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 207,264 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 349.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

