PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

PKW opened at $96.86 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.67.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

