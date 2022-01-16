PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $549,000 Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,731 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NOV by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NOV by 207.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of NOV by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NOV by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,939,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,990,000 after purchasing an additional 385,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

NOV stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

